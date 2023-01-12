Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TLRY. Barclays decreased their price target on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

TLRY opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Tilray has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.67.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tilray by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

