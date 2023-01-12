Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

TRQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,429,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,408,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,649.2% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 587,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after buying an additional 565,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRQ opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $391.08 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 33.00%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

