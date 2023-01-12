Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $99.52 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.52.

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,969 shares of company stock worth $332,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twilio Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Twilio by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.36. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.