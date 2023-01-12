Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $99.52 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.52.
Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,969 shares of company stock worth $332,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TWLO opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.36. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
