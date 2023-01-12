Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,165 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.