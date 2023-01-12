U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 256.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

