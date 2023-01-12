Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after buying an additional 6,444,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

