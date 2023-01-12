Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler raised Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.