UBS Group Downgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Neutral

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of RF opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

