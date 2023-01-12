UBS Group Trims Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $12.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCL. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.68.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.14. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 55.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

