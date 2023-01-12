UBS Group Upgrades Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Buy

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

CWST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of CWST opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,551.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

