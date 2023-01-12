Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Down 3.5%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.94 and last traded at $31.94. 4,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 280,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $635.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $86,730.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at $744,478.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,914 shares of company stock worth $774,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 291.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

