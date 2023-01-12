United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,210,320.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $2,210,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,917.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $263.79 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

