Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) PT Raised to $11.00

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $312.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III purchased 3,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,006,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

