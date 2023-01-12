Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $48.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Unum Group by 8,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after buying an additional 821,252 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Unum Group by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after buying an additional 680,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Unum Group by 22,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,972,000 after buying an additional 640,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

