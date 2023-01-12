US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Entegris worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

