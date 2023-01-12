US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Shares of STT stock opened at $82.34 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

