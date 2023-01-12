US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Home Depot worth $330,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Home Depot by 334.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $329.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $336.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $394.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

