US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.4% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $252.16 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $373.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.64.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.