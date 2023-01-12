US Bancorp DE Sells 149 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $108.69 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

