V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,369,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.40.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 188.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

