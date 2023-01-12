Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after buying an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,625,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $250.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.81. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $309.89.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.57%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

