Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 44,574 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $9.61.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

