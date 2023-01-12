Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,966 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.