Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 54,497 Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $238,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,087.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $71,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,559.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $238,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,087.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,225 shares of company stock valued at $430,590 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.39 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.06%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

