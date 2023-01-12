Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after buying an additional 4,687,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after buying an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after buying an additional 1,574,926 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after buying an additional 1,408,855 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $47.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.