Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 82,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE BTI opened at $38.43 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

