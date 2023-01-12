Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 856 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $118.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.07.

