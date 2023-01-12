Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.89 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $105.39.

