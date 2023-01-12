Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Western Digital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,060 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Western Digital by 10.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 47,743 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Western Digital by 78.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 400,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 176,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

