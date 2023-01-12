Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 23.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,400,000 after purchasing an additional 512,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 199.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 665,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 442,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

NYSE:MET opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

