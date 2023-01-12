Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.44 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

