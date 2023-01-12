Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after acquiring an additional 884,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,069,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $110.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $123.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.