Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,271,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.21 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.15.

