Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,781,000 after buying an additional 440,094 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Up 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.69.

AMT opened at $228.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

