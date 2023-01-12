Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AECOM by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 11.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

