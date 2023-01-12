Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 270 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $380.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.97. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $547.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

