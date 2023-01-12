Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

