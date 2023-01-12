Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $285.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.