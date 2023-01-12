Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.29 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $115.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

