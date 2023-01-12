Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot Trading Up 4.3 %

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $301.42 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $596.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.65 and a beta of 1.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.