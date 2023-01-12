Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 94.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 42.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 81,710 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

