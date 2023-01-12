Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

ACN stock opened at $281.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.16. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $383.44. The company has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

