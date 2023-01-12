Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 924 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.06.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $221.60 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

