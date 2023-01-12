Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 267.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

