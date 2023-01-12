Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 78,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 657,315 shares.The stock last traded at $321.92 and had previously closed at $324.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.83.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

