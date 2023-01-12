Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after buying an additional 91,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $86.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.