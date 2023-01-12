Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

