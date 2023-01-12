Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $211.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $270.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.