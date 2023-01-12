Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Ventas worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,763,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,991,000 after purchasing an additional 37,460 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 77,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

NYSE VTR opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -446.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

