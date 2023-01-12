VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of VeriSign worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in VeriSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,596 shares of company stock worth $6,828,666. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $211.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.70. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $239.37.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

